Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sumit Singh Sells 77,689 Shares

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $5,829,782.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,727 shares in the company, valued at $23,016,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CHWY traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.20. 4,286,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585,262. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3,860.00, a P/E/G ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 343.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,559,000 after buying an additional 1,933,663 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,658 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,474,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,357,000 after purchasing an additional 591,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 699,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,851,000 after purchasing an additional 408,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

