Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sumit Singh Sells 77,689 Shares

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $5,829,782.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,727 shares in the company, valued at $23,016,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE:CHWY traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.20. 4,286,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585,262. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3,860.00, a P/E/G ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $120.00.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 343.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,559,000 after buying an additional 1,933,663 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,658 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,474,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,357,000 after purchasing an additional 591,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 699,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,851,000 after purchasing an additional 408,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
