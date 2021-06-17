China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) Short Interest Update

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the May 13th total of 328,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of China Green Agriculture by 85.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 22,677 shares during the period. 1.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Green Agriculture stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 11,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,793. The company has a market capitalization of $94.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.18. China Green Agriculture has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $17.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.55.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

