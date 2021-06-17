China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) Short Interest Update

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the May 13th total of 328,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of China Green Agriculture by 85.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 22,677 shares during the period. 1.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Green Agriculture stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 11,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,793. The company has a market capitalization of $94.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.18. China Green Agriculture has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $17.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.55.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

