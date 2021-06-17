China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Short Interest Update

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 456,000 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the May 13th total of 648,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 91.2 days.

Shares of China Oilfield Services stock remained flat at $$1.03 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98. China Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.64.

About China Oilfield Services

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical Acquisition and Surveying Services.

