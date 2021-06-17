Christina Charlotte Kramer Sells 18,727 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 18,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.86, for a total transaction of C$2,712,793.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,226,239.90.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$147.14 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$89.42 and a 12-month high of C$147.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$133.43.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The firm had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.72 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.6048884 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 49.22%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.36 to C$135.48 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$152.62.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

