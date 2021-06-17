Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Short Interest Up 22.9% in May

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the May 13th total of 3,150,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.78.

Chubb stock traded down $7.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.27. 2,486,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.50. Chubb has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.68%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,761,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,701,433,000 after purchasing an additional 306,381 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,037,000 after acquiring an additional 876,961 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,090,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,020,000 after acquiring an additional 139,461 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,999,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,950,000 after acquiring an additional 189,004 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

