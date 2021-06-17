Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 22.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 1.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 438.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total transaction of $597,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,441.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $196.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.86 and a beta of 1.34. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.56 and a 1 year high of $258.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.50.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

