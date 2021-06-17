CIBC Increases Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to C$44.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its target price lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FINGF. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Finning International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Shares of FINGF stock opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.17. Finning International has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $28.57.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

