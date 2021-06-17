CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 234.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,108,000 after buying an additional 2,315,923 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 367.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,174,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,938,000 after purchasing an additional 923,605 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 510,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,800,000 after purchasing an additional 59,904 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 401,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,701,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $16,625,000.

RPV stock opened at $79.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.61. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $82.27.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

