CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 264 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,555,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 664,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,950,000 after buying an additional 640,605 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 33.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,809,000 after buying an additional 611,524 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,061,000 after purchasing an additional 531,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $63,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI opened at $209.70 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $213.71. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

