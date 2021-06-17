CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VV. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,766,000 after acquiring an additional 272,651 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,101.9% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 205,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,046,000 after acquiring an additional 201,166 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,435,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 472,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,608,000 after acquiring an additional 86,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,269,000.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $197.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.90. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.50 and a fifty-two week high of $198.99.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

