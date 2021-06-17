CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,616,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $6,877,429.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,279,442.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,492 shares of company stock worth $74,640,727. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $299.00 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.22 and a 1-year high of $318.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $108.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.00.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

