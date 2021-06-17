CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 407 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,100.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 3,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT opened at $382.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $374.74. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $267.46 and a 52 week high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.