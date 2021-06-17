CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 156 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.35.

ZBH stock opened at $158.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

