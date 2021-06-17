CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $245,000 Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAG opened at $37.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.80. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,918,513 shares of company stock valued at $109,728,646 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

