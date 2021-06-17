CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Sierra Wireless were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $16.32 on Thursday. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17. The company has a market capitalization of $602.18 million, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.25.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. Research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

SWIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.04.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

