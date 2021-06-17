CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $257,000 in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 315.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

VAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $168.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

In other news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total value of $1,495,424.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,225,371.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,460 shares of company stock worth $2,468,591. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $167.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $75.97 and a 1-year high of $190.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.17.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.24 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

