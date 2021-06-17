CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $332,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $129,703,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,076,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,046 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,381,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,233,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,247,000 after purchasing an additional 732,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,793,000.

Shares of VTIP opened at $52.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $52.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

