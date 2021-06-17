CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 12,948 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 71.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,948 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCCO. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 100.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 125.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.93.

NYSE SCCO opened at $62.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $36.41 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.93%.

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $88,143.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

