Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.76

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$16.76 and last traded at C$16.63, with a volume of 862520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.15.

CGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$41.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cineplex (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

