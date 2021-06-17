Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 89.41 ($1.17). Cineworld Group shares last traded at GBX 88 ($1.15), with a volume of 4,341,741 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CINE. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cineworld Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 90.67 ($1.18).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 277.49.

In other Cineworld Group news, insider Ashley Steel bought 15,191 shares of Cineworld Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £14,887.18 ($19,450.20).

Cineworld Group Company Profile (LON:CINE)

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

