Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) SVP Prat Bhatt Sells 3,451 Shares

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Prat Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $53.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $55.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

