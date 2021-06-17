CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.06.

A number of analysts recently commented on CIT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIT traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.32. 3,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.57. CIT Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.71.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.00 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CIT Group will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

