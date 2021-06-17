Citigroup Lowers Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) to Neutral

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.93.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $64.00 on Thursday. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $194,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,683.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Insiders have sold a total of 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth $78,908,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,831,000 after buying an additional 1,118,534 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth $53,827,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,221,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,756,000 after buying an additional 531,442 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

