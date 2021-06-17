Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Short Interest Update

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the May 13th total of 24,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. 50.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $149.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

