City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Price Target Raised to $15.00

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

NYSE CIO opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.62.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 16.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in City Office REIT by 8.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 35.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.