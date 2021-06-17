ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Short Interest Up 54.8% in May

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the May 13th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 554,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after buying an additional 61,123 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 161,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 69,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LRGE traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $54.15. 4,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,616. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.17. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $54.64.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.