ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Short Interest Up 28.9% in May

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the May 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE:CTR opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.39. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $27.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 21.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 59,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $165,000.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

