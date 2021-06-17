ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Issues Earnings Results

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.
Shares of CLIR opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $153.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $6.00.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Wednesday.
About ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.