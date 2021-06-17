ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Issues Earnings Results

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of CLIR opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $153.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of ClearSign Technologies worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

