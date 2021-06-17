Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Major Shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global Acquires 16,219 Shares of Stock

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global bought 16,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $416,828.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Infrastructure Investor Global also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Infrastructure Investor Global bought 5,371 shares of Clearway Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $137,658.73.

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.46. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.329 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 220.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWEN. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities raised Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 23.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $830,000. 35.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

