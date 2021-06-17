Clever DeFi (CLVA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,229.00

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last week, Clever DeFi has traded down 18% against the US dollar. Clever DeFi has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $11,229.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00003700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Clever DeFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00058937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00139463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.95 or 0.00180018 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.43 or 0.00909846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,632.07 or 0.99697812 BTC.

About Clever DeFi

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 799,542 coins and its circulating supply is 793,721 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Buying and Selling Clever DeFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Clever DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clever DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.