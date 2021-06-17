Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.92 million-39.68 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.46 million.

Shares of NYSE:RAAS opened at $8.31 on Thursday. Cloopen Group has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04.

Get Cloopen Group alerts:

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.40).

A number of brokerages recently commented on RAAS. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cloopen Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.20 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cloopen Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Cloopen Group Company Profile

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloopen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloopen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.