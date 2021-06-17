Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0967 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GLV opened at $10.88 on Thursday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $12.41.

In other news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $59,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 6,150 shares of company stock worth $73,143 over the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

