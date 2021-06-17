CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Insider Kathleen M. Cronin Sells 4,092 Shares of Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $881,048.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,146,584.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CME opened at $218.85 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82. The firm has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.04.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in CME Group by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 44.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

