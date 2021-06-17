Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Buys 774 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 191,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for 1.6% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $22,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $790,551,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,909,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $569,533,000 after acquiring an additional 273,890 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,251,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,442,000 after acquiring an additional 174,430 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,119,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,835,000 after acquiring an additional 39,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.87. The company had a trading volume of 55,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,434. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.4964 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNI. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.88.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

