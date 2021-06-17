Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Cuts Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 2.9% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned 0.25% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $39,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $574,000. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, SP Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.88. The company had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,592. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.02. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $113.69 and a 52 week high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

