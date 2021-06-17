Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $1.22 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 1,355.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $4.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $864.49. 5,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,287. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $845.96. The company has a market capitalization of $131.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $528.63 and a 1 year high of $890.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $893.83.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

