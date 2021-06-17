Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $3.08 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,544,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $206.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.61. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.92.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

