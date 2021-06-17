Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 468,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 141,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 198,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.34. 165,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,652,209. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a PE ratio of -24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.73 and a 1 year high of $67.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

