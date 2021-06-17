Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 39.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,916 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,346 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.47. The stock had a trading volume of 303,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,668,250. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.88. The stock has a market cap of $263.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.