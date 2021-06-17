Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 19,677 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,677 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned 0.05% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $14,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,646 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,057,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,615,000 after acquiring an additional 182,106 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,072 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,096,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,350,000 after buying an additional 83,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,998,000 after buying an additional 397,646 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,142. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $103.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.