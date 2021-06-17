Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 17,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 168,847 shares.The stock last traded at $52.87 and had previously closed at $52.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.2729 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.96%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

