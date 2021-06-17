Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CFO Sells $76,600.00 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CFO Sean Robert Wallace sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $77.73 on Thursday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $90.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.62 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 410.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCOI shares. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

