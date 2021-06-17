Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.59 Million

Analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to report sales of $147.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $148.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.50 million. Cogent Communications reported sales of $140.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year sales of $593.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $589.49 million to $598.26 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $627.96 million, with estimates ranging from $614.78 million to $643.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cogent Communications.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCOI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $373,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 37,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,858.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $39,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,936. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $45,356,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,290,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,262,000 after purchasing an additional 631,541 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,330,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,663,000 after purchasing an additional 490,054 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,692,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.73. The company had a trading volume of 150,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,332. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 229.42 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $90.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 410.53%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cogent Communications (CCOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.