Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

CCOI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $373,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 37,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,858.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,936. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

CCOI traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,332. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $90.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.62 and a beta of 0.14.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 410.53%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.