Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,216,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 142,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $640,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 369,675 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,295,000 after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,283,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 48,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $70.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $53.16 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.98.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.76.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $199,789.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,897 shares of company stock worth $704,217 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

