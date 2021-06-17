Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 803.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CL opened at $81.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.12. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

