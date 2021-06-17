Colin Black Sells 735 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $166,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Colin Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,524,000.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Colin Black sold 26,710 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $5,125,649.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $234.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.37 and a 1-year high of $251.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.24 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

