Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

CLBK traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.74. 292,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,737. Columbia Financial has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.72.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Financial will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 1,035.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

