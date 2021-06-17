Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.76 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.33.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

CMCO stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,118. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.82. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 132.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.