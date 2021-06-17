Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 37,555 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 100.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,555 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 112.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $68.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.44. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $69.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,317,374.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

